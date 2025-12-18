Cardi B Applauds Daughter’s Low-Cost Christmas List After Offset Gift Snub

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B embraced Kulture’s simple Christmas list after Offset reportedly skipped gift-giving during their divorce-fueled split last year.

Cardi B celebrated a welcome change this holiday season when her daughter, Kulture, asked for dozens of outfits from Fashion Nova and SHEIN instead of pricey designer labels. The shift that comes one year after Offset allegedly skipped out on Christmas gifts for their children during their divorce.

“Kulture just sent me like 40 outfits from Fashion Nova and SHEIN she want for Christmas… I love that for me,” Cardi B wrote Tuesday night on X, formerly Twitter.

The 7-year-old’s simple wishlist stood in stark contrast to earlier years, when Cardi B famously splurged on luxury items for her kids.

In 2021, she gifted Kulture a $48,000 Hermès Birkin bag. Just last Christmas, she went all-out with themed trees for each child, Hello Kitty for Kulture and Baby Shark for her son Wave.

But this year’s scaled-back holiday comes after a tense 2024 and 2025.

During a January X Spaces session, Cardi B revealed that Offset didn’t buy any presents for their three children, Kulture, Wave and Blossom, amid their ongoing divorce.

“Do you guys know that my kids didn’t receive no Christmas gifts from somebody in particular?” she said. “M############ want to make it seem on social media like I was keeping my kids away from them, but purposely fly to New York to buy their kids gift and guess how many did they buy my kids? Zero.”

She called the alleged move “spiteful” and accused Offset of trying to “ruin” her year. Cardi B filed for divorce in August 2024 and requested primary custody of their children. Since the split, Cardi B has moved on with Stefon Diggs, wide receiver for the New England Patriots.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on November 4, 2025. She recently posted photos of their son on Instagram Stories, calling him her “cuddle buddy.”

Diggs and Cardi B began dating in late 2024 and have appeared at multiple public events, including a yoga fundraiser. Diggs also posted pictures of their newborn in Patriots gear, showing their excitement about fatherhood.

Despite the cheerful moment, Cardi B admitted she knows Kulture’s taste in fashion may evolve.

When a follower warned her that kids eventually discover designer brands, she replied, “Ugh I know…once kids get in that Wave it’s no turning back. I didn’t care about brands till I was in the third grade. She just google ‘girls clothes’ and whatever pops up she ask me to buy.”

Supporters applauded her for letting her daughter enjoy childhood without brand pressure. Cardi B now has four children, three with Offset and one with Diggs.

Her daughter’s budget-friendly wishlist marks a new chapter for the family following last year’s holiday fallout.