Cardi B Clarifies NYC Apartment Verbal Spat: “I Was Defending Them” 

Cardi B claims she was defending a group of people from a resident who was harassing them for taking photos outside the building.

Cardi B is clearing the air after getting into a heated argument with a New York apartment resident last week.

On Monday (August 5), the New York Post shared footage of the verbal fisticuffs. The clip includes Cardi B yelling, “I’m recording you, b####! I’ll f### you up for real,” to a resident she accused of harassing a group of people.

However, Cardi B took to X (Twitter) after making headlines to share her version of events. She also posted a video she recorded of the incident, clarifying that it happened in the early hours of July 28, and not a day later, as the outlet reported.

According to Cardi B, she was actually looking out for the group, defending them from the resident.

“Why y’all trying to make me sound bad??” she wrote alongside the video. “This was July 28th and I was defending them but ok.”

In the footage Cardi B shared, she is seen leaning out of her car window, yelling, “Why you touching their s###,” repeatedly. “Why you talking to them like that? They not even bothering you,” she adds.

Why y’all trying to make me sound bad?? This was July 28th and I was defending them but ok 😂😂 https://t.co/utpPmCpM9W pic.twitter.com/2GS2NEA7hZ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 5, 2024

The publication reports the argument began after a resident yelled at a group of people to leave the apartment driveway.

Cardi B also reported a longer video of the incident, accusing the resident of bullying the group for simply taking photographs. In the footage, Cardi B can be heard in a lengthy exchange with the heated resident. The “Wanna Be” rapper berates the woman for “touching their s###” and tells her to leave them alone.

“Btches trying to be funny and make this something it’s not but I don’t care,” she said. “I don’t like when people think they can bully people for no reason.. like how you gonna do all that yelling, hit their car, AND call the cops all because they taking pictures in front of a building?!”

Btches trying to be funny and make this something it’s not but I don’t care. I don’t like when people think they can bully people for no reason.. like how you gonna do all that yelling, hit their car, AND call the cops all because they taking pictures in front of a building?! https://t.co/bwG5utHDKw — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 5, 2024

The footage surfaced just days after Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Offset. She also confirmed that she was pregnant with their third child.