Cardi B Fires Back At Trolls Who Edited Her Met Gala Pics

Cardi B responded to edited Met Gala photos with a no-makeup video and called out trolls trying to “humble” her online.

Cardi B fired back at trolls who altered her Met Gala afterparty photos and questioned her looks in a now-viral post.

Earlier this week, a user shared a side-by-side image of Cardi’s face and full-body look from the 2025 Met Gala afterparty, captioning it, “this can’t be real omg.”

The image, allegedly sourced from Getty Images, quickly made the rounds online, with commenters mocking her appearance.

Cardi didn’t let it slide. She fired back with a video of herself barefaced, lip-syncing to Lady Gaga’s “G.U.Y.”

“Am I really that bad of a b#### that y’all always gotta edit my pictures to fake try to humble me wit insults on this app?” she wrote “Anyways no filter, no makeup, just me and this wig I had on for days. THANK YOU!!”

Am I really that bad of a b#### that y’all always gotta edit my pictures to fake try to humble me wit insults on this app? Anyways no filter, no makeup, just me and this wig I had on for days. THANK YOU!! https://t.co/xhGaB4iYVq pic.twitter.com/ENKMzyN3tx — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 8, 2025

When another user replied to her video with, “my god she reeks of insecurity like it’s getting sad,” Cardi doubled down.

“I’m insecure or do I make yall insecure to the point that you gotta go pull up my pictures then open a app and edit them because yall can’t stand how hard I step???” she responded.

Cardi B Dons Burberry For 2025 Met Gala

The Grammy-winning rapper had just made a high-profile appearance at the Met Gala, where she wore a custom green Burberry suit designed by Daniel Lee.

The look was inspired by Victorian-era menswear and dandy fashion. Later that night, she changed into a sleek black dress and swapped her dark hair for a long blonde wig.

Speaking to Vogue about the pressure of attending the Met Gala, Cardi said, “It’s actually more intimidating now because I’m competing with like myself, really. Everybody’s always expecting so much from me. Especially here because they know that this my department, which you know, it’s overwhelming, but I love it. It just makes me sense like it’s like I’m really a superstar ’cause only the superstars get invited.”

She added, “I’m always nervous every year… we always get better and better and better. I always learn from my mistakes, but we really make mistakes—oh yeah, we barely do.”

Cardi admitted the expectations can be intense. “So much pressure on me,” she said while preparing for the event. “‘Cause gosh, like it’s like I know I look fabulous but…”