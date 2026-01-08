Cardi B Hitting “SNL” As “Little Miss Drama” Tour Goes Over Budget By Millions

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B admits her “Little Miss Drama” tour is millions over budget just weeks before her SNL return with host Alexander Skarsgård on January 31.

Cardi B is facing serious budget concerns just weeks before her highly anticipated return to Saturday Night Live as the musical guest alongside first-time host Alexander Skarsgård on January 31, 2026.

During a candid Instagram Live session on Wednesday, the Bronx rapper revealed that her upcoming Little Miss Drama tour has gone significantly over budget, admitting she’s “over a couple of million” dollars on production costs.

“I’m over a couple of million on my tour budget,” Cardi said during the livestream while discussing rehearsals for the tour that kicks off February 11, 2026, in Palm Desert, California.

The budget overrun comes as Cardi prepares for what will be her second appearance as an SNL musical guest, following her 2018 debut while pregnant with daughter Kulture.

Skarsgård, known for his roles in Big Little Lies and The Northman, will make his hosting debut on the January 31 episode, marking a significant moment for both performers as they prepare for their respective 2026 projects.

The timing of Cardi’s budget revelation adds pressure to an already packed schedule that includes her SNL performance and the launch of her Little Miss Drama tour just eleven days later.

Despite the financial concerns, Cardi reassured fans during the Instagram Live that she remains committed to delivering a high-quality show experience, suggesting she might use her own money to cover the budget shortfall.

The tour announcement comes amid ongoing speculation that Cardi might join Bad Bunny as a surprise guest during his Super Bowl LX halftime show performance on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Industry sources have pointed to the success of their 2018 collaboration “I Like It,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and went 11-times platinum, as evidence of their strong working relationship.

Bad Bunny was officially announced as the Super Bowl LX halftime show headliner in September 2025, with the NFL confirming the Puerto Rican superstar will take the stage during the championship game.

While neither Cardi nor Bad Bunny has confirmed any Super Bowl collaboration, the timing of her tour launch just three days after the big game has fueled speculation among fans and industry insiders.

Cardi’s SNL appearance will serve as a major promotional opportunity for the Little Miss Drama tour, which represents her first major touring venture since becoming a mother of four.

Her return to SNL also comes during a period of increased visibility, as she was named AllHipHop’s Rapper of the Year for 2025 after a successful year of music releases and public appearances.