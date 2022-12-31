Cardi B, Ludacris & More To Perform At Shaquille O’Neal’s “Shaq’tacular Spectacular”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Find out how you can watch Shaq’s NYE celebration in VR.

Shaquille O’Neal wants to help the world bring in the new year. The NBA legend’s The Shaq’tacular Spectacular concert will stream on December 31 in virtual reality, beginning at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.

The New Year Eve’s countdown show will include performances by Cardi B, Ludacris, Lil Yachty, Killer Mike, and more. Shaquille O’Neal, aka DJ DIESEL, will host the immersive VR experience.

In addition, The Shaq’tacular Spectacular will also spotlight four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Camille Kostek.

Viewers will be able to join The Shaq’tacular Spectacular VR celebration in each time zone with a Meta Quest 2 headset. Plus, users can interact with other people and play games during the event.

The hour-long show will feature a roller rink, a basketball court, a marching band, cheerleaders, pro roller skaters, basketball players, and more. Dance-offs on a virtual dance floor will take place as well.

The Shaq’tacular Spectacular will stream in Meta Horizon Worlds and on Meta Quest TV. Shaquille O’Neal’s Facebook/Instagram pages and Messenger’s Watch Together will also air the presentation.