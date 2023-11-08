Cardi B Reacts To Offset & Their Son Wave Going Viral For “On The River” Performance

Offset dropped his sophomore album, Set It Off, last month. Promotion for the project continues as the former Migos member brought his two-year-old son, Wave Set Cephus, along for a new video.

Vevo tapped Offset as the latest artist to take part in the Ctrl series. For his performance of the Set It Off opening track “On The River,” the Georgia-bred rapper had Wave with him as a mini-hype man.

“ON THE RIVER (Live Session)” went viral. Many social media users praised Wave for already showing on-screen charisma as a toddler. Commenters also acknowledged Offset for highlighting his family in his art.

Offset’s wife, Hip-Hop superstar Cardi B, shared some of her thoughts on the online reactions to her husband and son’s Ctrl visual. In particular, she responded to her little boy saying, “Good job, Wavey.”

After an X user pointed out Wave’s closing remarks in the “ON THE RIVER (Live Session)” clip, Cardi tweeted, “YEUP!!!!! That’s what he said…We call him Wavey, Wavey boy, Wavey man.🌊💧💦.”

YEUP !!!!! Thats what he said …We call him Wavey ,Wavey boy,Wavey man🌊💧💦 https://t.co/l4kNYR2dND — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 7, 2023

This was not the first time Offset featured his offspring as part of his Set It Off era. His two kids with Cardi – Wave and daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus – as well as his three children from previous relationships starred in the “Jealousy” music video.

“Jealousy” also contained a guest verse by Cardi B. The Grammy-winning rapstress appeared on the Set It Off track “Freaky” too. In addition, Offset enlisted Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy and Chlöe for the body of work.