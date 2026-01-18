Cardi B Reveals Massive Cash Haul From Single Stripping Night

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B reveals she made $12,000 in one night stripping in Dallas before her rap career. Now she’s preparing for her tour.

‌Cardi B has never been shy about her past as a stripper. The Bronx rapper built her career on honesty and that unfiltered energy showed up during a recent live stream.

The “WAP” artist dropped a bombshell about her dancing days. She told fans she made $12,000 in a single night while stripping in Dallas.

“I remember when I stripping, Dallas was different,” Cardi B said during the stream. “They booked me out there and I made about $12,000 in one night. Dead serious. That was good money. Real good money.”

Cardi B started stripping at 19 after getting fired from an Amish supermarket in New York. She worked at clubs like New York Dolls to escape poverty and an abusive relationship. The decision changed her life completely.

“Stripping saved my life,” she’s said before. The job gave her financial independence and helped her leave a toxic situation at home. She used the money to attend community college before eventually dropping out to focus on dancing full-time.

The Grammy winner worked at Club Lust in New York, where she paid $80 to $100 in house fees each night. She turned those club experiences into social media gold. Her funny videos about strip club life went viral on Vine and Instagram in 2013.

Those viral moments led to her spot on Love & Hip Hop: New York in 2015. Cast members doubted her musical talent, but Cardi B knew she had something special. She left the show after two seasons to chase her rap dreams.

But she still used strip clubs as testing grounds for her music. Seeing dancers perform to “Bodak Yellow” convinced her the song would be a hit.

Cardi has always defended her stripping background against critics and she refuses to let anyone shame her for doing what she needed to survive. The rapper credits her mother with helping her transition out of dancing. When her mom discovered what she was doing, she wasn’t happy about it.

That disappointment motivated Cardi B to find another path forward.

Those Dallas nights are long behind her now. Cardi has sold millions of records and won a Grammy for Best Rap Album. Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, made history as the first female rap album to have every track go platinum.

She’s preparing for her “Little Miss Drama Tour” starting in February 2026.

The 35-date arena tour will support her sophomore album, Am I the Drama? which dropped in September 2025.