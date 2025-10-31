Cardi B Says She Needs To Wash “Roach Eggs” Out Of Her Hair In Humorous Post

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B confessed she hasn’t washed her hair in three months and clapped back at pregnancy body shamers.

Cardi B left fans both horrified and entertained after confessing she hasn’t washed her hair in three months during a recent Instagram Live session.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to social media wearing what appeared to be a wig cap to make the graphic admission that has since gone viral across platforms.

“I haven’t washed my s### in like two months,” she told fans in the clip that was later reshared to X. “Matter of fact I’m lying, probably like three months, I don’t f###### know.”

The Bronx native didn’t stop there with her colorful description of her hair situation.

“I probably got all types of roach eggs, mosquito eggs, everything in this b#### right here,” she said while pointing to her head.

Elsewhere in the video, the 33-year-old rapper shared her plans for her hair care moving forward.

“I gotta oil down my scalp because tomorrow I’m going to do my real hair,” she revealed. “I’m going to wash it, and then around Wednesday I’m going to braid it.”

Ironically, Cardi B had previously criticized celebrities for poor hygiene habits, tweeting in 2021: “Wassup with people saying they don’t shower? It’s giving itchy.”

Social media users had mixed reactions to the admission. Some were disgusted, while others questioned the authenticity of her claims.

The pregnant songstress, who is currently expecting her fourth child and first with NFL star Stefon Diggs, recently faced another controversy when body shamers targeted her appearance in a viral video.

During her “Am I the Drama” press run, Cardi B was filmed smiling and glowing in a body-hugging romper. Instead of celebrating the moment, critics used it as an opportunity to attack her pregnant figure.

One user reposted the video with the shady caption “Can we please tell her the truth?” which opened floodgates for body-shaming comments. The Grammy-winning artist fired back with her signature no-nonsense approach.

“You don’t gotta tell me the truth…I gained 27 pounds, third trimester, hips and ass spread it,” she responded directly to the criticism.

She questioned whether people expected her to hide in sweats until giving birth, calling out the pattern of criticism during pregnancy, followed by praise after she “snaps back.”

The “WAP” rapper concluded her clapback with a clear message: “LET ME EAT CAKE IN PEACE!!!”