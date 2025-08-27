Cardi B Slams Assault Claims In Heated Court Testimony

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Cardi B denied all physical contact with a security guard during a tense 2018 encounter, calling it a verbal dispute and nothing more.

Cardi B flat-out denied ever laying a hand on security guard Emani Ellis during her testimony Tuesday (August 26) in a Los Angeles courtroom, pushing back against claims she assaulted Ellis during a heated moment at an OB/GYN office in 2018.

The Bronx-born rapper, who was four months pregnant at the time, told the court the confrontation never turned physical and described the situation as “extremely stressful.”

She said she was trying to keep her pregnancy private and felt her personal space was being violated.

“[It was] a verbal altercation. She didn’t hit me. I didn’t hit her. There was no touch. So to me it wasn’t no incident,” Cardi told the court.

She admitted to calling Ellis a “b####” but firmly denied spitting on her, using racial slurs or swinging at her.

“Absolutely not,” she said when asked if she spat on Ellis.

The Grammy winner said the dispute started when she noticed Ellis filming her as she entered the medical office.

She said she confronted Ellis directly, asking, “Yo, why are you recording me?” According to Cardi, Ellis responded, “Cuz I can,” and continued following her.

“Now she’s like in front of me where I can’t even really maneuver,” Cardi said. “And I’m like, ‘Ain’t you supposed to be security? Like you grouped out. You recording me. Now you following me. Like back up.’ And she’s like, ‘I could do what I want.'”

Cardi said the two ended up “chest to chest” as the argument escalated. “I’m thinking to myself like this girl is big. She’s big. She got b######## boots on,” she said, adding that they were “arguing and cursing” before a receptionist stepped in.

That’s when, according to Cardi, Ellis began loudly accusing her of hitting her.

Ellis’s lawsuit paints a much different picture. She claims Cardi B struck her in the face, scratched her cheek with long nails, and ordered another guard to restrain her.

She also accuses the rapper of spitting, hurling insults, using racial slurs, and mocking her appearance and job.

Ellis says the incident left her with emotional trauma, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, and insomnia. She is suing for assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and false imprisonment.

The trial continues this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court.