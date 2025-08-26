Cardi B Stuns Court With Black Pixie Cut As Assault Trial Kicks Off

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Cardi B made a bold courtroom entrance with a sleek pixie cut as her trial began over allegations she assaulted a security guard in Beverly Hills.

Cardi B arrived at a Los Angeles courtroom Monday (August 25) with a sharp black pixie cut and tailored jacket as jury selection and testimony began in her civil assault trial.

The rap star is being sued by a former security guard named Emani Ellis, who accuses Cardi B of physically assaulting her without provocation. Ellis alleges the rapper struck her in the head, face and body, spat on her, and used racial slurs, because she thought Ellis was recording her.

She also claims Cardi B’s security guard assaulted her and that the rapper tried to erase video evidence of the encounter.

The Grammy-winning rapper, known for her bold fashion choices, stepped away from her usual glam in favor of a minimalist 1960s-inspired look. Her hair was cropped close with a rounded fringe, paired with a dramatic cat-eye and understated diamond studs.

The ensemble was finished with a dark structured blazer, giving her a commanding presence as she sat attentively listening to the testimony of Emani Ellis.

Ellis took the stand with emotional testimony. She told jurors that Cardi B approached her during a 2018 incident at a Beverly Hills medical office.

“The whole incident was super traumatizing for me. She did a lot that day,” Ellis said. She also stated that Cardi B never apologized.

Ellis claimed she suffered facial scars from the altercation, allegedly caused by Cardi B’s fingernails. She said she didn’t take photos of her injuries because she was upset and didn’t initially plan to sue.

Ellis testified that she began therapy two months after the incident and found it helpful. She denied filming or recording Cardi B before the confrontation and insisted she had no facial scars before the alleged attack.

Cardi B has denied making any physical contact with Ellis and claims Ellis was the aggressor who attempted to record her. The rapper acknowledged a verbal dispute but said it was brief and escalated only after Ellis tried to film her.

In a tweet that was quickly deleted, Cardi said, “Why don’t you guys post the part where the doctor’s office said that that’s not what happen? and if I assaulted why she didn’t press charges? Why would I put my hands on some1 twice my size by myself while I’m experiencing sharp pain 4 months pregnant?”

Ellis is seeking damages for medical costs, lost income, emotional distress and a civil penalty. Cardi B is expected to testify during the trial, which resumes Tuesday, August 26.