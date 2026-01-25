Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cardi B called 4-year-old Reese Donatelli a “b####” on Instagram Live over NFL picks, then quickly apologized for the heated comment.

Cardi B went too far and she knows it. The Bronx rapper called a four-year-old girl a “b####” during an Instagram Live session. She targeted Reese Donatelli, the viral toddler behind “Trust the Toddler” NFL predictions.

Cardi’s boyfriend Stefon Diggs plays wide receiver for the New England Patriots. The team faced the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round on January 18.

Reese picked the Patriots to win. That prediction worried Cardi because the little girl had been wrong six straight times during the playoffs, leading the rapper to think the Patriots would lose.

“That little white girl said we’re gonna win, f### that b####,” Cardi shouted on her live stream.

But she caught herself immediately. “I didn’t mean to say that,” Cardi followed up right away. The damage was already done. Anthony Donatelli, Reese’s father, saw the clip and responded directly.

“That’s my daughter…she’s 4 years old,” he wrote on social media. “This is a lighthearted, family-friendly video where she randomly picks football helmets. Please don’t direct profanity toward a child.”

Cardi B limits criticism or disrespect of her children as fighting words — but, apparently this does not extend to all the average children of non celebrities or public figures🤔 pic.twitter.com/r4qCDwreDv — HarrietEve9 (@HarrietEve9) January 25, 2026

Anthony started the “Trust the Toddler” series four years ago. He bought mini NFL helmets from Amazon to teach Reese colors and geography. The videos became a bonding activity for father and daughter.

“She’s obviously not an NFL analyst,” Anthony told the Los Angeles Times. “She’s picking teams based on the color of her dress, or she’ll pick the Packers because she likes cheese. She just relates these silly little things as reasons why she picks certain teams.”

Reese went 0-for-6 in her Wild Card predictions. Online gamblers started calling her picks a “reverse jinx.” Some fans began betting against whatever team she chose. The four-year-old from Riverside, California, became internet famous for her enthusiasm.

She grabs the winning team’s helmet and sometimes tosses the loser’s helmet across the room. But the playoff slump turned ugly fast. Anthony received death threats and messages demanding thousands of dollars. People blamed Reese for their gambling losses.

“It’s nuts,” Anthony said. “We don’t want anybody or anything to ruin what Reese and I have created and how we bond.”

Cardi’s comment made things worse. The rapper feared Reese’s prediction would curse the Patriots. But the toddler got this one right. New England beat Houston 28-16 last Sunday (January 18).

The Patriots advanced to the AFC Championship game. They face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship game today (January 25) at 3 P.M. EST at Empower Field at Mile High.