Cardi B Snaps: Goes Off Over Stefon Diggs Slander

Cardi B responded to criticism over Stefon Diggs spending Christmas with his kids instead of her by posting a video telling people to “leave me alone.”

Cardi B pushed back against online criticism over her relationship with Stefon Diggs after social media users questioned why the NFL star spent Christmas with his children instead of the rapper and their newborn.

In a video posted to X on Monday captioned “We need a reset,” Cardi B addressed the backlash head-on from bed, delivering a blunt message to her critics.

“Y’all need to calm down,” she said. “Y’all been dragging me for three or four days, and y’all been a little too mean. I can’t change s###. I can’t go back in time. I already had a baby. Y’all want me to put my baby back in my p####? You want me to leave my man and f### yours? What y’all want me to do? We can only go forward now.”

We need a reset pic.twitter.com/sHM7LnWQ7B — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 29, 2025

The Bronx rapper’s angry tirade came before news broke to the public about Stefon Diggs’s arrest over a December 3 incident in which he was accused of strangling a person.

This could account for Cardi B’s aggravation, since she no doubt knew of the arrest before the public

The Bronx-born rapper gave birth to her first child with Diggs in November, though the couple has not yet announced the baby’s name. In the days leading up to Christmas, Cardi posted photos of her attempts to wrangle all four of her children for a holiday photo shoot.

She shares Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 14 months, with estranged husband Offset, whom she filed to divorce in July 2024. The legal process is still ongoing.

Despite the online noise, Cardi said her focus is locked on her upcoming 35-date “Little Miss Drama Tour,” which supports her sophomore album, Am I the Drama? The tour kicks off on February 11.

“I’m gonna be away from my babies, away from my personal life, away from my home… I need my support system, my fans, to love me,” she said. “I want y’all to come to my tour and enjoy yourselves with me. Don’t be dragging me. That’s enough!”

She ended the video with a plea: “Leave me alone, though. Damn. Y’all scare me sometimes!”