Stefon Diggs Charged With Strangulation While Fighting Multiple Lawsuits

Stefon Diggs faces felony strangulation charges while battling multiple lawsuits and defending his relationship with Cardi B.

Stefon Diggs was arrested on felony strangulation charges stemming from a December 2 incident, just one day after the Patriots beat the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

The 32-year-old wide receiver appeared in Dedham District Court through his attorney, Michael DiStefano, who called in remotely and asked the judge to seal the police report.

Diggs’ lawyer told the court his client made a financial offer to settle with the alleged victim.

“As we speak, they’re working to come to an agreement on that,” DiStefano said during Tuesday’s hearing. The judge said she’d consider the request and issue a ruling soon.

The Patriots released a statement backing their star player.

“Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon,” the team said. “We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary.”

This isn’t Stefon Diggs’ first legal rodeo.

The NFL star has been fighting multiple lawsuits over the past year. His ex-girlfriend, Mulan Hernandez, sued him for alleged assault, seeking between $250,000 and $1 million in damages. Hernandez claimed Diggs attacked her from behind during an altercation at his apartment.

Diggs fired back with his own lawsuit against Hernandez and another woman, Brianna “Brii” Mack.

He accused them of extortion, assault and trespassing. Court documents show Diggs claimed Hernandez punched him several times and damaged his expensive watch during the incident.

The legal drama got messier when social media influencer Christopher Blake Griffith made sexual assault allegations against Diggs online. Diggs sued Griffith for defamation in Maryland federal court, calling the claims “fabricated” and demanding damages for the damage to his reputation.

Now Diggs faces fresh criticism from fans of his girlfriend Cardi B. The rapper had to defend their relationship after fans dragged her for days about dating the NFL player.

Cardi posted a video on X on Monday telling fans to “calm down” about their relationship.

“Y’all need to calm down,” Cardi said in the video. “I can’t change sht. I can’t go back in time. I already had a baby. Y’all want me to put my baby back in my p####?”

Fans got upset after Diggs didn’t spend Christmas with Cardi and their newborn son. Instead, he posted photos of his other three children on Instagram Stories. The couple welcomed their baby boy on November 4, but Diggs has five other children with different women.

Cardi told fans she needs their support, not their criticism.

“I need my support system, my fans, to love me,” she said. “I want y’all to come to my tour and enjoy yourselves with me. Don’t be dragging me. That’s enough!”

The timing couldn’t be worse for Diggs and the Patriots. New England just won their first AFC East division title since 2019 and could secure a first-round playoff bye with a win over Miami this weekend.

Diggs is scheduled for arraignment on January 23, just two days before the AFC Championship game. His attorney asked the court to consider pushing the arraignment date to March, which would keep the legal drama away from the playoffs.