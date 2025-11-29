Cardi B Trends Over Intense Scrutiny Of Balut Video Showing Neck

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cardi B’s resurfaced balut video triggered another wave of cosmetic surgery speculation as viewers dissected her appearance instead of her food review.

Cardi B became the topic of viral debate after a resurfaced TikTok video of her eating balut eggs reignited speculation about recent cosmetic surgery.

The March 2024 clip, which initially showed the Bronx rapper respectfully trying the Filipino delicacy for the first time, resurfaced on social media this week.

But this time, viewers weren’t focused on her reaction to the food; instead, they were scrutinizing her face and neck for signs of surgical tweaks.

Damn fans exposed Cardi b for getting face surgery pic.twitter.com/7t4DBboK3O — ❤️ Mercedes ❤️ 🤩 (@kalpriss) November 28, 2025

In the video, as she tilted her head back to eat the balut, a noticeable area just above her throat caught the internet’s attention.

That moment sparked a wave of commentary, with critics tossing around terms like “new face” and suggesting she had undergone additional facial procedures.

Supporters, however, were quick to remind onlookers that Cardi has long been open about her cosmetic enhancements. The Grammy-winning rapper has consistently spoken about her body modifications, comparing them to changing hairstyles.

The 31-year-old has a well-documented history with plastic surgery. She got breast implants at 19, followed by breast augmentation and liposuction in 2018 after giving birth to her daughter, Kulture.

Most recently, Cardi revealed she had another round of butt injection removals.

“In January right after I shot ‘Like What,’ I went and got surgery,” she said during an Instagram Live. “I got some more butt injections removed because you know it takes rounds to get your butt injections removed, and I also went to fix certain things with my fibrosis.”

Her experience with biopolymer injections dates back to 2014, when she received them in a basement, a decision she’s since warned others not to repeat. In 2022, she said she had removed 95 percent of the biopolymers, which doctors have flagged as dangerous and potentially life-threatening, often causing complications like fibrosis.

Cardi has also been transparent about undergoing rhinoplasty, liposuction and other facial procedures over the years. Her reason for being upfront? She values honesty.

“It was important for me because I don’t like lying about things,” she said in a 2019 interview. “Like when you see somebody that had lipo you think that they just go into the doctor’s and like boop, you come out and you look amazing, but it’s actually like a very long process, recovery.”

Although Cardi hasn’t confirmed any recent facial work, her track record suggests she’d likely address it directly if she had.

The balut video remains a trending topic, fueling broader conversations about appearance, transparency and the relentless public gaze on women in the spotlight.

Still looks way better than cardis REAL face 😂 Cardi had to get surgery or else she would still look like the pics above ^ 😂 — Fohjo (@45shotsns) November 28, 2025

They kill some people for Cardi B's realistic ass surgery — Nimet اَنْعَمْتَ ✝️ (@NimetPhoto) November 27, 2025

No surgery is surgery. How you gon surgery shame cardi when Nicki also got surgery — Harlem (LOVERGIRL) ❤️ (@humorousharlem) November 26, 2025