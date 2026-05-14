Cardi B Viral Argument With Stefon Diggs Explained: Rapper Was Hungry

Cardi B explains her viral argument with Stefon Diggs by revealing she was just hungry and frustrated with her baby daddy.

Cardi B didn’t let the internet narrative control her response to a viral video showing her in a heated moment with Stefon Diggs outside a Maryland coffee shop.

The Grammy-winning rapper took to X to address the footage circulating since May 13, and her explanation was refreshingly honest.

She wrote, “Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity… damn y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?”

Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity… damn y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 14, 2026

The comment cut through all the speculation and reminded everyone that, behind the celebrity status, she’s just a person dealing with everyday relationship frustrations.

The video itself showed the 33-year-old and the 32-year-old NFL wide receiver in what appeared to be an intense exchange outside a gym and coffee shop in Burtonsville, Maryland.

According to reports, the argument lasted at least 10 minutes, with Cardi gesturing visibly throughout.

What made the timing particularly interesting was that this confrontation came just three days after the two were photographed together at a Mother’s Day wellness event in Washington, D.C., where Diggs was seen kissing her on the cheek and wrapping his arm around her waist.

The couple’s relationship has been a rollercoaster since they first made things official in mid-2025.

They welcomed a son together in November of that year, but split around the time of the Super Bowl in February 2026.

The Mother’s Day appearance seemed to confirm those rumors, making the Maryland incident all the more confusing to observers.

Cardi’s response on social media showed her trademark ability to deflate drama with humor and honesty.

Rather than issuing a formal statement or staying silent, she acknowledged the reality of co-parenting and relationships in general.