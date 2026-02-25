Cardi B Wins Three NAACP Image Awards While Fighting Donald Trump Advisor

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B secured three NAACP Image Awards while feuding with Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz over bot allegations during her tour.

Cardi B collected three NAACP Image Awards Tuesday night while battling political drama with a Trump advisor over social media bot allegations.

The Bronx rapper won Outstanding Female Artist and Outstanding Album for Am I the Drama? and an outstanding Hip-Hop song for “ErrTime” during the virtual pre-show ceremony.

Her wins came alongside Michelle Obama, SZA and Kendrick Lamar as major honorees at the 57th annual awards.

According to Variety, Cardi B had previously won just one Image Award for serving as judge and executive producer of “Rhythm & Flow.” Her three wins Tuesday night represent a major breakthrough at the ceremony that celebrates achievements in African American arts and entertainment.

The NAACP Image Awards virtual pre-show highlighted diverse winners across music, literature and digital content categories.

Don Lemon won two trophies for his talk show, while Obama’s podcast, IMO, with her brother Craig Robinson claimed multiple awards.

The timing puts Cardi B in an interesting position as she faces off with Alex Bruesewitz, a Trump administration advisor who dragged her into the Nicki Minaj bot controversy.

Bruesewitz claimed Cardi B’s team was connected to a report alleging bots amplified Minaj’s social media posts. The rapper fired back on social media, threatening legal action and demanding proof of the allegations.

“Show me where I’m affiliated with any bot company or study,” Cardi B posted on X, calling the claims fabricated. The feud escalated when Bruesewitz made additional comments about ICE deportations, prompting Cardi B to threaten a lawsuit against the political operative.

The political drama unfolds as Cardi B continues her Little Miss Drama Tour, which hits Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on Wednesday (February 25) as part of her 35-date North American run supporting her second studio album.

The tour has generated headlines for its elaborate production and surprise guest appearances from artists like GloRilla, Kehlani and Tyla.

The ceremony builds toward Saturday’s live broadcast from Pasadena Civic Auditorium.