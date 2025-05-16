EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Worried Cassie Could Go Into Labor On The Stand; Accuse Diddy Of Delay Tactics

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s legal team was accused of dragging out Cassie Ventura’s cross-examination so long that prosecutors fear she could go into labor mid-testimony.

Sean “Diddy” Combs faced fresh heat today (May 16) as federal prosecutors accused his legal team of dragging out cross-examination of Cassie Ventura to the point where she might go into labor while testifying.

In a letter filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, prosecutors asked Judge Arun Subramanian to cut off the defense’s questioning of Ventura by 4:30 p.m., citing her advanced pregnancy and what they called “strategic delay tactics” by his attorneys.

“[Diddy] should not now be afforded the opportunity to hold Ms. Ventura on cross-examination over the weekend, offering him an additional two days to review transcripts of the witness’s testimony to prepare additional cross-examination inquiry, or risk a mistrial if the witness goes into labor,” prosecutors wrote.

Ventura, a key witness in the racketeering and sex trafficking case against Diddy, completed her direct testimony on Tuesday (May 14).

At that time, the defense told the court it would wrap up cross-examination by Friday. But that same evening, Diddy’s lawyers submitted more than 400 new exhibits, prompting prosecutors to cry foul.

According to the filing, the defense’s line of questioning included “repetitive and marginally relevant questions,” forced Cassie Ventura to read lengthy text threads aloud, and introduced topics from unrelated civil lawsuits, including one bizarre claim involving baby oil allegedly containing illegal substances.

Prosecutors said the approach seemed designed to prolong Ventura’s time on the stand, potentially pushing her into the weekend and increasing the risk of a mistrial if she went into labor.

“The defense’s right to confront a witness does not mean unlimited time,” the government argued. “Further questioning after Friday is unjustified and risks harassment, embarrassment, or trial disruption.”

Prosecutors emphasized that Ventura has already endured two full days of cross-examination—longer than her direct testimony—and that continuing beyond Friday would be excessive.

They also noted that the defense had previously agreed to the timeline and only changed course after the court ended early on Tuesday, based on assurances, questioning would finish by the week’s end.