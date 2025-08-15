Chance The Rapper Reveals Relationship With Kanye West Has Cooled Off

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chance the Rapper confirmed he hasn’t spoken to Kanye West in years and left him off new album *Star Line*.

Chance the Rapper said his relationship with Kanye West is on ice and it sounds like he’s cool with that.

During a laid-back convo on the New Rory & Mal podcast, Chance said he hasn’t talked to Ye “in a long time” and confirmed his new Star Line album has zero Kanye involvement.

“Nah, there’s nothing from those sessions on this album. There was one that could’ve been raw,” Chance said when asked if any of their old collabs made the cut.

Then he dropped the real: “I haven’t talked to him in a long time. He’s one of the most influential people in my music. He was at my wedding, our kids have hung out together. I’ll always love Kanye, but just being honest, I haven’t talked to him in a while.”

The two go way back. Chance helped with Ye’s The Life of Pablo in 2016, writing and featuring on tracks like “Ultralight Beam,” “Famous,” and “Waves.”

But these days, their paths don’t really cross. Chance said both of them have been tied up doing their own thing.

“I feel like I’ve been hella busy – I’m working on s###. He’s obviously been busy. I be trying not to take opportunities to diss motherkers or add too much to the story.”

Kanye’s name has been all over headlines for the wrong reasons lately.

His antisemitic posts and bizarre praise of Hitler sparked outrage and got him dropped by major brands.

“I let people be people. I’m always gonna have my own opinions and I’ma always state my opinions,” he said. “For the most part, I’ma just be me, I’ma let people be them. And so no, there’s not a time where I’m like, ‘Man, I gotta make sure I hit up Kanye before I put this album out or after I put this album out,’ or anybody.”

Even with the distance, Chance still gives Kanye props for being a major influence, especially with The College Dropout. But don’t hold your breath for a reunion anytime soon.

Chance dropped Star Line on Friday, his first full album since 2019’s The Big Day.