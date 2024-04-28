Chris Brown Pulls Strategic Move In Ongoing Quavo Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Did the R&B singer pull a page out of 50 Cent’s notebook?

Chris Brown allegedly took a page from 50 Cent’s notebook and bought hundreds of tickets for an upcoming Quavo concert.

A Twitter (X) post featuring a video of an empty venue popped up on Sunday (April 28) with the caption, “Dawg, Chris Brown pulled a 50 Cent & bought almost all the seats & tickets for Quavo’s show so his concert can be empty & it worked.”

Of course, plenty of people doubt Brown would pull such a petty stunt and instead believe Quavo simply can’t sell tickets. As one fan commented, “Except he didn’t do that. Quavo just that down bad.”

dawg, Chris Brown pulled a 50 cent & bought almost all the seats & tickets for Quavo’s show so his concert can be empty & it worked 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vM6uF4kH05 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 28, 2024

The beef between Chris Brown and Quavo erupted earlier this month after the R&B singer fired off a diss aimed at the Migos member on the song “Freak.” The discourse appeared to stem from their shared dating history involving Karrueche Tran.

“OK, now f###### my old b###### ain’t gon’ make us equal,” he says. “Sipping that 1942 ‘cause I don’t do no Cuervo [Quavo]/Freak b####, she like Casamigos, not the Migos.” He followed up with some low blows on “Weakest Link” in which he brings up murdered Migos member Takeoff.

That was enough to get a response from Quavo, who promptly fired back with “Over Hoes & B######.” In addition to calling Brown a “junkie,” he insisted he’s nothing more than a “crackhead Michael Jackson.”

Brown and Karrueche began dating in 2011. Their tumultuous lasted a few years, but Karrueche obtained a five-year restraining order against Brown in 2017. She accused him of abuse and harassment, saying he threatened to kill her. The alleged incidents occurred while he was on probation for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

Quavo was romantically linked to Karrueche in 2017, which led to a heated confrontation involving Brown and Quavo at the 2017 BET Awards.