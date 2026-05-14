Chris Brown’s Mansion Under Siege After Trespasser Tries To Start Fire

Chris Brown’s Tarzana mansion gets breached again when a trespasser hops the fence and tries starting a fire before getting arrested.

Chris Brown can’t catch a break at his Tarzana mansion, and Wednesday night proved exactly why security upgrades should be priority number one.

A man hopped the fence, made it past the perimeter, and allegedly tried to start a fire on the property before cops arrived and took him into custody.

Law enforcement sources confirmed the incident happened just before 7 P.M. PT, with officers responding to the ritzy San Fernando Valley neighborhood after someone inside the residence called it in.

The suspect had been flagged as a known problem before, according to the caller to the police. Sources say he was spotted at the gate trying to force his way in, but when that didn’t work, he scaled the fence and got onto the grounds.

Once inside, he allegedly attempted to ignite a fire before residents made contact with him and held him there until authorities arrived. He was arrested for trespassing, and a report was filed.

This is the second major incident at Brown’s property in just two weeks, and the pattern’s getting harder to ignore.

According to TMZ, back on May 2, a security guard employed by Brown got into a heated confrontation with a woman outside the mansion.

The situation escalated when she allegedly ran over his foot with her car, and he responded by firing a CO2-style weapon. Brown was home during that incident but stayed out of it.

That security guard didn’t stick around long after the shooting. He was fired from his position, leaving Brown’s team scrambling to figure out what went wrong.

The security guard incident exposed serious gaps in how the property was being protected, and now this trespassing attempt shows those vulnerabilities are still wide open.

What’s wild is that Brown’s been dealing with security issues at this Tarzana address for years, but nothing quite like this back-to-back chaos.

The mansion’s supposed to be one of the most secure celebrity residences in LA, yet somehow people keep finding ways to breach it.

The suspect arrested on Wednesday remains unidentified, and it’s unclear what his actual intentions were beyond the alleged fire attempt.