Chris Eubank Jr Shares Medical Video & Indefinite Break

Chris Eubank Jr shared a video of himself under anesthesia while revealing he won’t return to boxing until fully recovered from year-long health issues.

Chris Eubank Jr revealed his ongoing health struggles and uncertain boxing future in a social media post that included footage of him undergoing a medical procedure under anesthesia.

The British middleweight shared the video on his official accounts, offering a rare glimpse into what he described as a year-long battle with undisclosed medical issues.

“I’ve been dealing with a lot of health issues over the last year,” he wrote in the caption. Referring to his recent defeat at the hands of Conor Benn, Eubank Jr added, “It all finally caught up to me last month.”

The 34-year-old, son of boxing legend Chris Eubank, said he’s stepping away from the ring until he’s fully recovered.

“I will not box again until I’m back to 100% and I don’t know when that will be,” he said. “But one thing’s for certain… for the fans that have supported me through thick and thin, I will do everything in my power to make sure that one day, the old me makes a big comeback.”

Eubank Jr has not disclosed the nature of his health concerns, but he had hinted at physical setbacks in the lead-up to his September rematch with Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Benn decisively outpointed him in that bout, leaving many to question whether the former WBA interim champion was at full strength.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his return to boxing, Eubank Jr isn’t stepping away from the spotlight entirely.

In June, it was announced he had landed a role in the upcoming second season of Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen. He’ll play a fighter in the crime drama, a spinoff of Ritchie’s 2019 film of the same name.

The new season will also star Downton Abbey alum Hugh Bonneville and Love Island host Maya Jama. Netflix has not yet confirmed a premiere date.

Eubank Jr’s last fight took place in September 2023.