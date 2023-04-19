Chucky Trill Killer Hit With Life In Prison For Rapper’s Murder

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Texas rapper Chucky Trill died in a fatal shooting while visiting Atlanta for NBA All-Star Weekend in March 2021.

A judge sentenced James Thomas to life in prison for the murder of Texas rapper Chucky Trill.

According to multiple reports, Thomas received a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He was convicted of malice murder, aggravated assault and using a firearm during the commission of a crime.

“The jury found that the defendant’s ‘digital fingerprints’ and threats against [Chucky Trill] established the guilt of the defendant,” the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office said, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Chucky Trill, whose real name was Corey Detiege, was shot and killed during NBA All-Star Weekend in Atlanta in March 2021. The 33-year-old artist was driving when his killer fired multiple shots from another vehicle on the interstate.

Police identified the shooter’s vehicle with the help of traffic cameras and license plate scanners. Authorities arrested Thomas in December 2021.

Chucky Trill’s wife told police about the link between her husband and Thomas. The later rapper’s wife said Thomas resented her husband over a 2020 drug deal in Houston.

“Mrs. Detiege stated that the defendant was nicknamed ‘Legz’ because he had previously lost both legs below the knees in a train accident,” the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office said, per Fox 5 Atlanta. “The suspect vehicle was registered to James Thomas, who also had a driver’s license restriction of ‘prosthetics required.’”

Chucky Trill’s murder case was featured in an episode of the A&E series The First 48. The episode premiered in 2022.