Coi Leray – Suns Out, Buns Out In Stunning, Nearly Nothing Bikini

Coi Leray showed off a jaw-dropping post-baby body on a sun deck, flaunting new curves and confidence in viral bikini photos.

Coi Leray hit the sun deck and showed off what might be the most amazing post-baby bod snap back in history. The light bounces off her skin, the Burberry visor, the messy top knot, the gold jewelry…everything is styled just enough to look effortless.

In the stretch-out shot, she looks completely at ease, body glowing, in a bikini that barely covers her crotch and brand new boobs.

In the front-facing shots, Coi Leray leans forward, calm and unbothered, but the angle does all the talking. Her posture turns the frame into a full flex of confidence, the kind that makes people zoom in before they even realize they did it.

Then she switches to that over-the-shoulder shot, and her booty becomes the star of the whole layout.

The curve, the angle, the sunlight hitting everything just right. If Coi wanted attention for her new music, this was damn sure the way to do it.