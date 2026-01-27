Cop Who Killed Atlanta Rapper B. Green Investigated For Two Shootings

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Atlanta cop Gerald Walker killed rapper B. Green while already under investigation for shooting another man seven months earlier.

Atlanta police officer Gerald Walker was already being investigated for one shooting when he pumped 17 bullets into rapper B. Green outside a Buckhead bar last October.

Walker shot 42-year-old Travis Walker with a department-issued shotgun during a March 26, 2025, incident at a Sylvan Hills auto repair shop.

Seven months later, he killed Hip-Hop artist Linton Blackwell, who performed as B. Green, while working off-duty security at 5 Paces Inn. The pattern has B. Green’s family is asking hard questions about why Atlanta Police kept Walker on the streets.

“If you keep continuing to get away with bad behavior and you’re not being held accountable, you get bolder and bolder,” B. Green’s cousin Jimmy Hill told Capital B Atlanta.

Hill knows this pain personally. His own son was killed by an Atlanta police officer in 2019.

“It’s disturbing that the Atlanta Police Department has never been held accountable for having bad officers on the force,” Hill said. “The bad apples really come from rotten trees.”

B. Green was a 44-year-old father of twin daughters and a fixture in Atlanta’s Hip-Hop community. His track “You Ain’t Street” featuring Trouble and Bankroll Fresh has over 13 million YouTube views. Tragically, every rapper on that song is now dead.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s report revealed that Walker shot B. Green 17 times from behind. Two bullets hit his upper back, one struck his buttocks and 14 more tore through his mid and lower back.

Not a single shot came from the front.

Walker joined the Atlanta Police in April 2023. By January 2026, he had racked up 11 total work rule violations. Internal affairs sustained six of seven completed investigations against him. The violations include failures in body camera protocol and problems with arrest procedures.

Four open allegations remain pending, including maltreatment, unnecessary force, improper search procedures, and two counts of firearm misuse.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues probing both shootings.