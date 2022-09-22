Cordae & Hit-Boy Drop “Checkmate” Video From ‘Madden NFL 23’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hit-Boy scored the video game as well.

Maryland-raised emcee Cordae and producer/rapper Hit-Boy teamed up for the new “Checkmate” collaboration. The song appears on the EA Sports Madden NFL 23 Soundtrack.

An official music video for Cordae and Hit-Boy’s “Checkmate” arrived on YouTube yesterday (September 21). The nearly 3-minute visual was shot in both color and black-and-white.

Hit-Boy also created over thirty exclusive beats for the Madden NFL 23. The 3-time Grammy winner stated, “Never would’ve thought as a kid I’d be able to score my favorite game.”

EA Sports Madden NFL 23 Soundtrack contains numerous Hip Hop tracks. The music project features songs by Pusha T, Lil Uzi Vert, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, Joey Bada$$, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

In addition to his work for Madden NFL 23, Cordae released an EP called Unacceptable in August. That two-pack came after the 25-year-old Atlantic recording artist presented the From a Birds Eye View studio LP at the top of the year.

Many listeners best know Hit-Boy for crafting the production for hits such as “N##### in Paris” by Jay-Z and Kanye West as well as “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott. His well-received HITstory mixtape landed in 2021. Hit-Boy also partnered with Dom Kennedy for Courtesy of Half-A-Mil, Big Sean for What You Expect, and Nas for the King’s Disease series.