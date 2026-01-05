DaBaby Drops News Video With His Daughter & Announces New LP “Be More Grateful”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

DaBaby teamed up with his daughter Twin for the emotional single “Don’t Insult Me” ahead of his upcoming album “Be More Grateful.”

DaBaby delivered a one-two punch of music and meaning on Monday (January 5) with the announcement of his next album, Be More Grateful, and the release of his new single “Don’t Insult Me,” featuring his daughter, Twin.

Directed by Nick Mays, the music video opens with paparazzi swarming the rapper and his daughter before Twin uses her powers to push back the chaos. The scene quickly pivots from confrontation to control, setting the tone for a track that blends personal reflection with sharp lyricism.

Throughout the video, DaBaby warns people not to play with him because he’s “put that iron on a few n#####” as Twin stays by his side.

“Don’t Insult Me” marks one of the most vulnerable entries in DaBaby’s catalog. The track arrives ahead of Be More Grateful, which drops January 16. Listeners who pre-order the album will instantly receive “Don’t Insult Me” and “PBJT,” in addition to previously released tracks “Letter to My YN,” “Paper Low” and “Out Ya Business.”

The rollout began with “Letter to My YN,” a motivational anthem designed to uplift the next generation.

The Belly-inspired video, featuring DaBaby and his nephew, emphasized mentorship and the importance of avoiding destructive paths. That message continues to echo throughout the new project.

On his birthday, DaBaby dropped “Out Ya Business,” a black-and-white visual also directed by Mays.

Shot inside a school, the video focused on discipline and mental clarity, aligning with the rapper’s recent efforts to use his platform for more than just chart-toppers. Offstage, DaBaby has expanded his outreach through his nonprofit initiative, DaBaby Cares.

Launched during Suicide Prevention Month in 2024 in memory of his late brother Glenn Johnson, the program aims to tackle mental health stigma and provide resources for youth.

Its first event, held at West Charlotte High School, provided students with access to mental health resources and a Youth Mental Health 101 guide.