Dallas Rapper ZeetheWizard Alive, On Life Support

Dallas rapper ZeetheWizard remains on life support after being shot at Pink House Dallas on New Year’s Day, despite false death reports online.

Dallas rapper ZeetheWizard continues fighting for his life on life support three days after being shot during a New Year’s Day celebration at Pink House Dallas nightclub.

The 22-year-old artist was among five people wounded when gunfire erupted around 4 AM during the venue’s grand opening event.

Family members confirmed to local media that ZeetheWizard remains hospitalized in critical condition, contradicting widespread social media reports claiming the rapper had died from his injuries. His relatives said they are staying positive about his recovery while asking the public for continued prayers and privacy during this difficult time.

The shooting occurred just months after ZeetheWizard achieved a major career milestone by signing with Future’s Freebandz record label in November 2025.

ZeetheWizard was scheduled to perform at Pink House Dallas as part of the club’s New Year’s celebration and had taken the stage shortly before midnight to entertain a crowd that included several family members. After his relatives left the venue, the rapper stayed behind to continue celebrating the holiday with BigXthaPlug, friends and other attendees.

According to Dallas police reports, an “altercation” broke out in the parking lot around 4 A.M., leading to the shooting that left five people wounded. ZeetheWizard sustained the most serious injuries and was immediately transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where he was placed on life support.

The Dallas Police Department has increased security around the hospital where ZeetheWizard is receiving treatment, citing ongoing safety concerns as detectives continue investigating the shooting.

Hospital officials are allowing only immediate family members to visit the rapper and even extended relatives are being turned away due to heightened security measures.

Investigators have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting, and police have not released information about potential suspects or motives. The case remains active as detectives work to piece together the events that led to the violence during what was supposed to be a celebratory night for the new venue.