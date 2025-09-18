Dave Blunts Unloads On Kanye West, Says Rapper Kissed Transgender Woman

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dave Blunts lit up Kanye West with a ruthless diss track after their collab turned ugly and private texts made their way online.

Dave Blunts tossed gasoline on his breakup with Kanye West by dropping a diss track that calls out Ye by name, drags their failed collab and throws jabs over some serious personal stuff.

The 25-year-old Iowa rapper aired it all out in a brutal verse that hit the internet right after a text thread between him and Ye leaked.

“Kanye West made me diss the Jews/B#### I’m speaking out this my truth/i’m so sick of tired of being groomed/

He didn’t tiptoe around anything either. “47-year-old billionaire, but for me he’s fanned out,” Blunts raps. “Told me that you loved me, b#### you was never even my friend…”

Blunts aim at Ye’s past scandals, including the antisemitic mess that had folks calling for accountability and led to his cancellation last year and said Ye kissed a transgender woman.

This fallout didn’t come out of nowhere. Blunts was actually deep in Ye’s creative circle earlier this year, working on tracks for the upcoming album In a Perfect World.

He wrote three songs solo—including the controversial “Heil Hitler,” which had already raised eyebrows when it was released.

Now, Blunts adds Kanye to a growing list of rap heavyweights he’s clashed with, including 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg.