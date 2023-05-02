Daz Dillinger Calls BS On Suge Knight Saying Dr. Dre Didn’t Produce ‘Doggystyle’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Daz Dillinger denied producing Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle after Suge Knight claimed Dr. Dre took credit for Daz’s work on the classic album.

Knight said Daz ghost-produced the album and signed paperwork giving Dr. Dre the rights to the music in an April interview with TMZ. Daz responded to Knight’s allegations via Instagram on Monday (May 1).

“I @DAZDILLINGER DENIES WHAT MR FAT AZZ NO LEGS JERKIN SUGE KNIGHT CLAIM EVERYTHING HE TELLS IS A LIE,” he wrote. “SHOUT OUT TO @drdre & @snoopdogg DOGGYSTYLE 4LIFE.”

Daz elaborated on his denial in a video. He insisted Dr. Dre produced Doggystyle in its entirety.

“I did not have nothing to do with that,” he said. “Dr. Dre did it on his own. Suge Knight is lying. I ain’t sign a m############ thing.”

Daz accused Knight of trying to cover up “shady” business with eOne Music’s Alan Grunblatt. Tha Dogg Pound member mentioned how Snoop Dogg’s purchase of Death Row Records led to the discovery of the label’s alleged misdeeds under Knight’s leadership.

“He just covering s### up because [of] everything that Snoop and them has uncovered in the Death Row [purchase] … He just making up s### right now,” Daz said. “All that s### he said was a m############ lie … That b#### n#### lying.”

Listen to the veteran rapper/producer’s reaction to Knight’s allegations below.