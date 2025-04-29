Diddy Hit With Major Court Ruling Over Sex Trafficking Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs will face sex trafficking allegations head-on in court next week after a federal judge ruled prosecutors can introduce key evidence tied to those claims in his upcoming criminal trial.

The decision, handed down just days before the May 5 start date, marks a significant blow for the embattled Hip-Hop mogul, who had pushed to exclude a large portion of the material, including references to alleged “Freak Offs.”

Diddy’s legal team argued the government submitted the evidence too late, leaving them without enough time to prepare.

Prosecutors fired back, telling the court Diddy had been aware of the evidence they intended to introduce at trial for months” and accused him of trying to stall.

They called the motion “a transparent attempt to narrow the scope of the proof against him at trial by any means necessary, and to yet again make a last-ditch effort to secure an adjournment of trial.”

Video Evidence Of Diddy Assaulting Cassie Ventura Will Be Shown In Trial

While the judge blocked prosecutors from presenting forced labor claims involving one of Diddy’s staffers, the court gave the green light to sex trafficking evidence, including a widely discussed surveillance video showing singer Cassie being assaulted. The person who recorded that footage is expected to testify.

Diddy has denied all allegations. His spokesperson previously stated, “Mr. Combs has never trafficked or abused anyone. We will vigorously defend these claims in court.”

The federal case paints a picture of a sprawling criminal operation allegedly run through Bad Boy Entertainment and Combs Enterprises. Prosecutors say Diddy used intimidation, weapons, and various forms of abuse to control victims and fulfill his sexual demands.

The original indictment, unsealed September 17, 2024, charged Diddy with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation for prostitution.

A superseding indictment filed on April 3 added two more charges, alleging he continued trafficking activity into 2024.

The trial is set to begin May 5, 2025, in federal court.