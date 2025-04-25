EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Beat Cassie After Freak-Off With Male Escort—Timeline Revealed For First Time

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy was officially linked to the 2016 hotel assault on Cassie after federal prosecutors outlined the full timeline behind the now-public surveillance video.

Diddy was caught on hotel surveillance attacking Cassie Ventura in 2016 during a disturbing incident the federal government has now officially detailed for the first time.

Federal prosecutors have laid out a precise timeline behind the now-infamous video showing the Bad Boy Records mogul assaulting Ventura at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles—marking the first time authorities have publicly confirmed the sequence of events surrounding the violent footage.

According to newly disclosed court documents, the assault occurred on March 5, 2016, around 11 a.m. PT, shortly after Ventura tried to leave their hotel room. Diddy, wearing only a towel, chased her to the elevator and then physically attacked her—punching, kicking, dragging her and hurling objects in her direction. The entire incident was captured by hotel security cameras.

The night before (March 4), Diddy and a male commercial sex worker had participated in what was described in the documents as a “Freak-Off” inside the same hotel room. The assault on Ventura followed the next morning.

A hotel security guard responded to the scene in the elevator lobby and later escorted Ventura back to the room to collect her belongings. Portions of what happened after that remain redacted in the official filings.

The footage remained out of the public eye until May 17, 2024, when CNN aired clips from the hotel surveillance video. The Department of Justice confirmed it preserved the publicly available footage but could not force CNN to hand over the full video unless the network agreed to do so voluntarily. CNN declined.

Just two days later, Diddy posted a video on Instagram acknowledging the footage and offering an apology.

“I make no excuses,” he said. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. Disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I am disgusted now. . . . I’m so sorry.”

Prosecutors noted that Diddy never challenged the authenticity of the video, which has become the subject of an intense legal battle between prosecutors, who want to use the video and diddy’s defense team, who want to ban it from trial.

“At no point did the defendant dispute the accuracy of the video or the events it depicted,” the filing stated.

The government also confirmed it will call witnesses with direct knowledge of the incident or the recording.