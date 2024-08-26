Diddy Drags Uncle Murda Clip Into Bid To Dismiss Lil Rod’s Bombshell Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy wants a judge to dismiss Lil Rod’s lawsuit with prejudice. The mogul’s lawyer says the plaintiff’s allegations are “pure fiction.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs asked a New York judge to throw out producer Lil Rod’s salacious lawsuit on Monday (August 26). Diddy’s lawyers filed a motion seeking a dismissal with prejudice, per court documents obtained by AllHipHop. If granted, the judge’s order would prevent Lil Rod from refiling his case against the Hip-Hop mogul.

“Replete with legally meaningless allegations and blatant falsehoods, the [lawsuit’s] true purpose is to generate media hype and exploit it to extract a settlement—no surprise, given that [Lil Rod’s]attorney was recently referred to this Court’s Grievance Committee for engaging in a ‘pattern’ of ‘improperly fil[ing] cases in federal court to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly,” Diddy’s lawyers wrote.

Lil Rod, whose real name is Rodney Jones, sued Diddy in February. The producer accused Diddy of RICO violations, sexual assault, sex trafficking and breach of contract, among other claims.

Diddy’s lawyers denied the allegations. His attorneys said Lil Rod failed “to state a single viable claim” in their motion to dismiss. The defendant’s legal team disputed multiple aspects of Lil Rod’s lawsuit, saying it was filled with “hyperbole and lurid theatrics.”

“Mr. Jones’s lawsuit is pure fiction – a shameless attempt to create media hype and extract a quick settlement,” Diddy’s attorney Erica Wolff said in a press statement. “There was no RICO conspiracy and Mr. Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted, or trafficked. We look forward to proving – in a court of law – that all of Mr. Jones’s claims are made up and must be dismissed.”

Diddy’s motion cited a clip of Lil Rod appearing at 50 Cent’s Humor & Harmony festival as an example of the producer’s true motives for filing the lawsuit. Lil Rod was seen with rapper Uncle Murda in a brief video from the event.

“Taking a page from his attorney’s playbook, Jones recently posted a video on the ‘X’ platform in which he, together with a performer known as ‘Uncle Murda,’ laughed about this lawsuit (despite his allegations of ‘severe emotional distress’), demanded Mr. Combs pay him ‘that money by Monday,’ and warned: ‘I’m from Chicago, we don’t play about our business,’ Diddy’s lawyers noted in their filing. “Like the [Second Amended Complaint], Jones’ videotaped threats on social media are part of a calculated effort to promote his personal brand and profit from the exposure. Such tactics have no place in federal court.”

Lil Rod is one of the many people who’ve sued Diddy for sexual assault over the past year. Diddy is also the subject of a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations.