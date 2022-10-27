Diddy Hits The Streets Of NYC With Yung Miami In “Diddy Freestyle” Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#YungMiami of the #CityGirls rides shotgun with #Diddy again.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s focus on R&B music over the last several months has not stopped the Love Records founder from dropping a new rap verse.

“Diddy Freestyle” arrived this week. The New York City native shows off Manhattan and a luxury vehicle in his latest visual. Mike Oberlies directed the music video.

In addition, Yung Miami of the City Girls rides shotgun with her rumored romantic partner. The clip also features cameos by Diddy’s sons Justin Combs and King Combs.

Earlier this year, Diddy release the “Gotta Move On” single featuring Bryson Tiller. That collaboration spawned a remix version with Tiller, Yung Miami, and Ashanti.

“Gotta Move On [Queens Remix]” made headlines because Ashanti used the track to respond to her former Murder Inc. boss. Irv Gotti spoke about his alleged sexual past with the Ashanti in interviews and in a documentary.

As far as Diddy, the music executive/entrepreneur launched Love Records in 2022. He announced Jozzy as the first act signed to the label. Diddy also narrated “The Making Of Love Records” which landed on YouTube in September. The mini-documentary featured Jermaine Dupri, Offset, Big Sean, and more.