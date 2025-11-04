Diddy Tells Inmates Donald Trump Will Free Him Early In 2026

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Bad Boys mogul is reportedly telling FCI Fort Dix inmates that Trump will grant him a presidential pardon in early 2026.

Diddy is making bold assumptions behind bars at FCI Fort Dix, confidently telling fellow prisoners that Donald Trump will grant him a presidential pardon early next year.

The Hip-Hop mogul, currently serving a 50-month sentence for Mann Act violations, has been spreading word throughout the New Jersey federal facility that his freedom is imminent thanks to the incoming president. Multiple sources within the prison confirm Diddy has been vocal about his expectations of clemency.

“Diddy is yapping about Trump pardoning him in early 2026,” prison insiders revealed to TMZ.

The Bad Boy Records founder was transferred to Fort Dix last week after spending over a year in federal custody. He received his sentence in early October following convictions on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy’s confidence stems from previous discussions between his legal team and high-ranking White House officials. Last month, Trump publicly acknowledged considering a commutation for the music executive, though some advisors reportedly urged against it.

“Trump will do what he wants,” one source close to the situation stated.

The relationship between the two men soured in 2020, when Diddy endorsed Joe Biden for president. However, Trump has not completely ruled out showing mercy to the entertainment mogul.

Prison sources also report that Diddy has been promising fellow inmates he will “take care of them” once he receives his anticipated pardon and regains his freedom.

With credit for time served, the 55-year-old could potentially be released in approximately two years under normal circumstances. His current release date is scheduled for May 8, 2028.

Diddy has already served roughly 14 months of his sentence, having been in federal custody since his arrest. The Mann Act convictions carried a combined maximum penalty significantly higher than his actual sentence.

Diddy’s legal team secured a fast-track appeal process, which could potentially reduce his time behind bars even without presidential intervention.