EXCLUSIVE: Diddy’s Mom Tells Judge “Preposterous” Lawsuit Claiming She Stole Bad Boy Needs To Be Dimissed

Janice Combs asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit over Bad Boy Entertainment, calling the claims against her “preposterous.”

Janice Combs called the lawsuit accusing her of helping her son, Diddy, wrest control of Bad Boy Records “preposterous” and is asking a judge to dismiss it.

The 85-year-old mother of the Hip-Hop mogul filed a motion to dismiss the case brought by Kirk Burrowes, a former executive at Bad Boy, who claims he was strong-armed out of his 25 percent stake in the label nearly three decades ago.

In court filings, Combs’ legal team argued that the complaint is legally baseless, has expired under the statute of limitations, and lacks jurisdiction.

Burrowes alleges that in 1996, Diddy used threats and a baseball bat to pressure him into giving up his shares. He claims Janice Combs played a role in the alleged scheme and helped her son take full control of the company through coercion and fraud.

“So he came into my office one day, unexpected, him and Kenny Meiselas. They had it planned out. Kenny had the briefcase with all the stock certificates in it and Diddy had the bat. Not like, I’m gonna beat the s### out of you with the bat, but he had the bat like, man, we got to do this, this has to happen,” Burrowes said in an interview with The Art of Dialogue.

“I didn’t feel I was gonna get beat down in that office, in all honesty. I got people that can jump out of the shadows in a minute. I wasn’t threatened by him. What I was messed up over was the fact that I started this company with you from day zero, and now the one solid thing that you told me I had, you want to take that back,” Burrowes said.

Combs’ attorneys argue that the case is a recycled version of two earlier lawsuits filed by Burrowes, both of which were dismissed as untimely and without merit.

“This frivolous, indeed, preposterous case was sparked because [Janice Combs’] son was the target of a federal criminal indictment for sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution, for which he was acquitted of the most serious charges,” said her attorney, Jonathan Davis. “Burrowes’ counsel was involved in that criminal proceeding, and he presently represents multiple individuals who have sued Mr. Combs and others for a myriad of alleged torts and misconduct.”

The lawsuit, filed in early 2025, seeks to recover Burrowes’ claimed ownership stake and unspecified damages. He also alleges he was blacklisted in the music industry after being pushed out of Bad Boy.

The court gave Burrowes until August 29 to either amend his complaint or file an opposition to the dismissal. According to filings, he did neither. His legal team later asked for an extension, but never followed through.

Combs’ lawyers argue that Burrowes’ silence speaks volumes about the strength of his case and say the court should dismiss the suit permanently.

Davis said this marks Burrowes’ third failed attempt to sue over the same issue. Burrowes is represented by attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who also represents several plaintiffs in unrelated lawsuits against Diddy, including a sexual assault case filed last year.

The motion requests that the court dismiss the case with prejudice, which would prevent Burrowes from reasserting the claims.

The court has not yet ruled on the motion.