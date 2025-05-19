Diddy Trial: Photos Of Seized Ketamine, Lube, Baby Oil & MDMA Entered Into Evidence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

The items photographed were collected during the Bad Boy Records mogul’s arrest in September 2024.

Several damning photos were introduced into evidence on Monday (May 19) as week two of Diddy’s RICO trial kicked off. The items photographed were collected during the Bad Boy Records mogul’s arrest in September 2024.

As one of the arresting special agents testified last week, the authorities seized several bottles of baby oil, prescription drugs, lubricants, stacks of cash and pink powder, presumed to be the MDMA (ecstasy) previously identified by special agent Yasin Binda.

Last week, Binda testified police found drugs, baby oil and various lubricants in Diddy’s hotel room at the time of his arrest. Specifically, they uncovered bags of Astroglide lubricant and baby oil in a closet, along with additional lubricant bottles on a nightstand and in the bathroom.

Police also recovered a bottle of Klonopin labeled with the name “Frank Black” in a luxury bag, as well as ketamine and MDMA in the nightstand.

Jurors were shown the photos of the hotel room and asked to pass around a bag of pink drugs for inspection.

Regarding witness testimony, Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard stated she witnessed Diddy allegedly abusing his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura on multiple occasions. She described one particularly violent incident from 2009, after which Diddy allegedly threatened her to remain silent.

Along with the photos, Richard also returned to the stand on Monday, telling the court USHER, Ne-Yo and record executive Jimmy Iovine were present at a West Hollywood restaurant, where Diddy allegedly punched Ventura in the stomach.

Diddy is currently on trial facing serious federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. The prosecution alleges that, over a period of years, he orchestrated and participated in a pattern of sexual exploitation, abuse and violence, primarily involving Ventura and others in his inner circle.

Diddy pleaded not guilty to five federal charges: one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and two counts related to the transportation of individuals for prostitution.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison. Prosecutors have indicated that his substantial assets, including homes, businesses and other properties, could be subject to seizure as proceeds or instruments of the alleged crimes.

The trial began on May 12 and is expected to last eight weeks.