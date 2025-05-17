Diddy Trial: 2024 Arresting Officer Testifies He Had Drugs, Lube & Baby Oil In Hotel Room

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jurors were shown photos of the hotel room and these items and, at one point, they reportedly passed around a bag of pink drugs for inspection.

The first week of the Diddy trial wrapped up on Friday (May 16) and it was, simply put, a lot.

According to Inner City Press journalist Matthew Russell Lee, testimony included allegations from special agent Yasin Binda, one of the special agents who arrested the Bad Boy Records mogul in September 2024.

Binda testified police found drugs, baby oil and various lubricants in Diddy’s hotel room at the time of his arrest. Specifically, authorities reportedly discovered bags of Astroglide lubricant and baby oil in a closet, along with additional lubricant bottles on a nightstand and in the bathroom.

Police also allegedly recovered a bottle of Klonopin labeled with the name “Frank Black” in a luxury bag, as well as ketamine and MDMA in the nightstand. Jurors were shown photos of the hotel room and these items and, at one point, they reportedly passed around a bag of pink drugs for inspection. The revelations follow previous reports linking Diddy to drug and lubricant use amid the ongoing scandal.

The steady stream of courtroom updates has also led to the spread of misinformation about the trial. For example, Lee publicly refuted a fabricated post claiming Cassie Ventura told Nicki Minaj about Diddy’s alleged abuse that Minaj dismissed. Lee clarified that this was not how Minaj’s name came up in the proceedings and confirmed the post was false.

Regarding witness testimony, Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard stated she witnessed Diddy allegedly abusing Cassie Ventura on multiple occasions. She described one particularly violent incident from 2009, after which Combs allegedly threatened her to remain silent.

The case continues to raise numerous questions, with uncertainty around future witnesses and what additional evidence may be introduced. As of now, the trial remains in a state of anticipation, with observers waiting to see if special agent Binda will return to the stand.