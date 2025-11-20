DJ Premier Confirms Nas Collaborative Album Drops In December

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nas confirmed his long-awaited album with DJ Premier will finally drop on December 12, marking their first full-length collab in over 30 years.

Nas and DJ Premier locked in Hip-Hop history with a long-awaited joint album announcement during a live show, revealing their first full-length collaboration will drop on December 12.

The news came straight from Premier himself, who surprised the crowd by confirming the project’s completion and its official release date during a tour stop in Scotland with The Alchemist.

The album marks the first time the Queensbridge MC and the Gang Starr producer have released a full project together, decades after their early studio chemistry helped shape the sound of 1990s East Coast rap.

Premier’s production helped define Nas’ 1994 debut, Illmatic, laying the sonic groundwork for three of the album’s most iconic tracks: “N.Y. State of Mind,” “Memory Lane (Sittin’ in da Park),” and “Represent.”

That early synergy between the two created a blueprint that still resonates across generations of Hip-Hop.

Their collaborative history didn’t stop there. Premier later contributed to “Nas Is Like” from 1999’s I Am…, “Come Get Me” off Stillmatic, and “Disciple” featuring Big Sean from Life Is Good.

Most recently, they reunited on “Define My Name” in April 2024, a track released to celebrate Illmatic’s 30th anniversary and tease what was to come.

The upcoming album lands during a high point in Nas’s career resurgence.

His King’s Disease trilogy with Hit-Boy earned widespread praise and Grammy recognition, while the Magic series showed he could still blend lyrical depth with modern production. At 51, Nas remains one of rap’s most consistent and relevant voices.

Premier, meanwhile, remains one of Hip-Hop’s most revered producers.

Known for his stripped-down beats and jazz-infused loops, he’s crafted classics for everyone from Jay-Z to The Notorious B.I.G. His influence is still felt in today’s production styles, and his work remains a benchmark for authenticity in the genre.

With the December 12 release date, the album is poised to close out 2025 as one of the year’s most talked-about projects.