Doja Cat Reveals Borderline Personality Disorder Diagnosis

Doja Cat opens up about living with borderline personality disorder, calling it agonizing and praising therapy.

Doja Cat just put her mental health on blast and there’s no going back.

The 30-year-old opened up on TikTok about living with borderline personality disorder, describing the condition as “agonizing” and admitting she’s been struggling with it probably forever.

She’s been in therapy for years trying to work through it, and she’s not hiding anymore.

The whole thing started when she was defending Chappell Roan against critics coming at her for snapping at paparazzi in Paris. But Doja used that moment to get real about her own journey.

She talked about learning to fake it, to pretend she liked things she didn’t, to act like everything was cool when it wasn’t. That mask eventually caught up with her, as it does for everybody.

“I’ve been in therapy for years now, and I am so relieved and so proud of myself,” she said in the video. “I’ve made it so far, and I still make mistakes.”

She described the healing process as an eight-year journey of treatment and recovery. It’s not a quick fix. It’s work.

What makes this moment bigger is how she’s using it to lift up Roan. Doja praised her for being honest and protecting her boundaries without hurting people in the process.

“I had to learn how to be honest with myself. I lied to myself for years, for most of my life,” Doja explained. She’s saying that watching Roan stand up for herself shows her that she can do the same.

BPD affects how people feel about themselves and others, causing mood swings, anger, and impulsiveness.

According to the Daily Mail, the condition makes it hard to function in everyday life. But Doja’s not letting it define her. She’s been working through it, making mistakes, and getting better.

The fact that she’s talking about this publicly matters. Artists don’t usually go this deep about mental health struggles, especially not on social media, where everything gets dissected.

Doja Cat’s TikTok video has already racked up millions of views, with people thanking her for being real about something most celebrities keep locked away.