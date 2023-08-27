Doja Cat Says New Album Is An “Introspective” Showcase Of Her Rap Skills

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat says her new album will showcase her amazing rap skills.

Doja Cat shared details with Harper’s Bazaar about her upcoming album, Scarlet, which will be released next month.

“This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring. So I want to give stories and bops. It’s a nice mixture of both,” she teased. “I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what’s going on in my life.”

During the interview, the 27-year-old singer/rapper also shared how she appreciates her fans fighting for “something real” on social media. When asked whether she gets inspiration from other people, Doja said she loves “positive feedback.”

“I appreciate when people speak up for someone who is getting bullied or attacked by internet trolls. ..” Doja Cat continued. “Some of the most moving moments for me have been when my fans have stood up for me or for other people. That’s fighting for something real.”

Doja added, “I really appreciate that because people like to s##t-talk.”

Doja is scheduled to perform 24 shows across the U.S. in the coming months, kicking off in San Francisco on October 31 and wrapping up in Chicago on December 13.