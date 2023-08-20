Doja Cat Going Through “Manic” Fashion Phase

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat revealed she’s in a weird place for a case to fashion, but she’s embracing the madness!

Doja Cat is in a “chaotic place” when it comes to fashion. During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar for the September Icons Issue, the 27-year-old Grammy winner confessed that she is going through a “chaotic” time regarding her style.

“I’m in this kind of chaotic place right now when it comes to fashion, where I’ve just been going into my closet and picking out the most random, weird, not-fitting thing to mix with another thing that does not really fit,” Doja, real name Amala Dlamini, told the publication.

“It’s like mashed potatoes. But I’m embracing that,” the Woman artist continued. “It’s a little punk. It’s experimental for sure. It’s very manic. But I am going in a darker direction when it comes to visuals and fashion.”

Doja, who is known for her striking and adventurous style, noted that she likes to channel her emotions into her looks.

She added, “I have a lot of pent-up feelings and anger, and I want to express it with beauty.”

The artist shared that she has been experimenting with prosthetics lately, for example, when she famously wore cat prosthetics to the Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala earlier this year.

Elsewhere in the interview, the “Say So” hitmaker revealed that she would like to branch out into other industries, including fashion and beauty.

“There are other kinds of projects I want to branch out into. I want to make clothing, dabble in makeup. I want to explore acting,” she stated.