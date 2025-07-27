Donald Trump Clowns Barack Obama With O.J. Simpson Meme Amid Epstein File Demands

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump stirred the internet by reposting a meme of him and JD Vance chasing Barack Obama in a fake O.J. Bronco scene.

Donald Trump dropped an absurd meme showing him and JD Vance in a fake O.J. Simpson-style car chase with Barack Obama riding shotgun in the infamous white Bronco.

The post popped up on Trump’s social feed while he was in Scotland, being targeted by protesters while meeting with European bigwigs at his golf spots.

The meme wasn’t even his original idea. It came from Donald Trump Jr., who posted it on Instagram before his father reposted it.

The image depicted Trump and Vance tailing Obama, as if it were 1994 again, clearly poking fun at the former president while rumors and Epstein chatter continued to circulate online.

The timing is not random.

Donald Trump is targeting former President Barack Obama as part of an effort to deflect attention from renewed scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump’s name recently surfaced in investigative documents tied to the convicted sex offender, creating political backlash despite no evidence linking Trump to Epstein’s crimes.

In response, Trump has pushed a conspiracy theory accusing Obama of treason and election interference in 2016, aiming to redirect public discourse away from the Epstein controversy.

Trump dropped the meme as protesters were outside his properties in Scotland, shouting about everything from climate issues to his ties with Epstein.

So far, nothing he said during the visit grabbed more attention than his crazy O.J. meme.