Donald Trump Goes Viral With Hip-Hop Remix Video

Donald Trump mashed up a political speech with Dr. Dre’s beat and the internet couldn’t decide if it was genius or cringe.

Donald Trump threw Hip-Hop and politics in a blender this week and served up a viral cocktail on Truth Social that left everyone talking.

The ex-president posted a remix video where he’s yelling about border laws in Congress while the beat from Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode” bangs in the background.

The clip kicks off with Trump ranting, “The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying we needed new legislation… we must have legislation to secure the border. But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.”

Cue Republicans standing and clapping like it’s a rap show and not Capitol Hill. Then the bass drops.

The mashup had people online either cracking up or shaking their heads. Some folks thought it was hilarious. Others were confused. A few said it was “kinda genius.”

Either way, it did what it was supposed to—get clicks.

This isn’t Trump’s first time playing the social media game like a pro. His team’s been pushing these viral-style clips since 2023 to sidestep old-school press and hit timelines directly.

According to a report by Bloomberg, these short-form videos are a major piece of his campaign puzzle.

He’s also been trying to tap into younger crowds and the Hip-Hop scene. Earlier this year, he even rolled out rappers at his rallies to hype the crowd.