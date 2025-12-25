Donald Trump Has Christmas Meltdown “Radical Left Scum” & Stephen Colbert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump delivered an odd Christmas message, continuing his streak of crass messages aimed at anyone he perceives as his enemy. The President took to Truth Social to wish a Merry Christmas to the radical left” scum and trying to ruin the United States.

“Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly,” Donald Trump fumed.

He also unleashed a blistering attack on Stephen Colbert early Wednesday, demanding CBS cancel The Late Show long before its scheduled end in 2026, calling the host a “pathetic trainwreck” and accusing him of running on “hatred and fumes.”

In a fiery post on Truth Social, the former president didn’t hold back.

“Stephen Colbert is a pathetic trainwreck, with no talent or anything else necessary for show business success,” Trump wrote. “Now, after being terminated by CBS, but left out to dry, he has actually gotten worse, along with his nonexistent ratings. Stephen is running on hatred and fumes ~ A dead man walking! CBS should, ‘put him to sleep,’ NOW, it is the humanitarian thing to do!”

Trump’s post came just hours after CBS aired a rerun of The Late Show from December 8, in which Colbert mocked Trump’s recent appearance at the Kennedy Center Honors and poked fun at him for receiving the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize.

Colbert joked that Trump had been chasing the Nobel Peace Prize “for years” and called the FIFA award “fake.”

Minutes after his initial post, Trump followed up with another jab at the entire late-night landscape, writing, “Who has the worst Late Night host, CBS, ABC, or NBC??? They all have three things in common: High Salaries, No Talent, REALLY LOW RATINGS!”

Trump also renewed his long-standing push for the federal government to revoke broadcast licenses from networks he claims are biased against him.

He argued that these licenses are “very valuable” and should be pulled from outlets that are “almost 100% negative” toward him and his political allies.

CBS announced in July that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert would conclude in May 2026. The network has maintained that the decision was driven by financial considerations, not political pressure or content-related concerns.

According to Variety, Colbert’s December 8 monologue also included several digs at Trump’s ongoing legal troubles and his failed attempts to secure international accolades.

The episode that aired Tuesday night was a repeat, but Trump’s reaction suggests the content still struck a nerve.