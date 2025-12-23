Drake Gifts BenDaDonnn $800K Rolls-Royce After Pharrell Surprises Pusha T With Luxury Car

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake gifted BenDaDonnn an $800K Rolls-Royce while rival Pharrell Williams surprised Pusha T with a luxury Cullinan.

Drake surprised his streaming partner BenDaDonnn with an $800,000 Rolls-Royce Spectre Mansory during a live Kick stream this week.

The Toronto rapper’s generous Christmas gesture came just days after his longtime rival Pharrell Williams gifted Pusha T a brand-new Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The timing feels intentional.

Drake and Pharrell haven’t been on good terms since the producer backed Pusha T during their explosive 2018 beef. Drake reignited tensions on Travis Scott’s “Meltdown” in 2023, where he threatened to “melt” Pharrell’s jewelry and took shots at the Virginia Beach producer.

But both men chose Christmas week to showcase their wealth by driving identical luxury cars.

Drake’s gift occurred during his three-night streaming special with BenDaDonnn, who has remained loyal through Drake’s recent public battles. The moment was captured on video as a flatbed truck delivered the custom Mansory-modified Spectre, leaving Ben speechless.

The Spectre Mansory is Rolls-Royce’s sportiest model, offering enhanced performance and aggressive styling that commands a premium price.

Meanwhile, Pharrell’s surprise for Pusha T took place outdoors, with family present. The video showed the black Cullinan being lowered from a truck as Pusha approached, visibly emotiona The two Virginia natives embraced as fans celebrated their decades-long brotherhood on social media.

The Cullinan is Rolls-Royce’s flagship SUV, starting at around $400,000 and easily exceeding $500,000 with custom options. Pharrell recently executive-produced Clipse’s reunion album Let God Sort Em Out, which earned five Grammy nominations.

The parallel timing suggests these Hip-Hop titans might be competing even in their Christmas giving.