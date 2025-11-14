Drake Makes New Move In “Not Like Us” Legal Battle With Pre-Argument Statement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake’s legal team is appealing the dismissal of his defamation suit against UMG, accusing the label of knowingly promoting false “pedophile” allegations in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

Drake’s legal war with Universal Music Group (UMG) has taken a new turn.

The Canadian superstar’s attorneys have officially filed a civil appeal pre-argument statement in the U.S. Court of Appeals, signaling his intent to continue fighting the dismissal of his defamation lawsuit tied to Kendrick Lamar’s chart-topping hit “Not Like Us.”

According to the filing, Drake’s legal team claims UMG “knowingly published and promoted” Lamar’s explosive diss record, which they allege “conveys unambiguous and false factual allegations.” They feel it was illegal to artistically portray the Toronto native as “a criminal pedophile.”

The 2024 song, which became a viral anthem during the height of the Drake and Kendrick feud, contains direct references such as “certified pedophile” and “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young.”

The filing also cites the accompanying artwork and visuals as evidence of defamation. The statement alleges that the single’s release featured an aerial image of Drake’s Toronto mansion digitally altered with icons resembling those used by police to identify the homes of registered sex offenders.

Drake and his team allege UMG doubled down by publishing the official music video, which Drake’s team says “reinforces the accusation that Drake is a criminal pedophile who should be incarcerated” through imagery associated with sex trafficking.

Drake’s lawyers assert that UMG acted with “malicious intent,” emphasizing that the label had financial and strategic motives to push the track despite knowing its claims were false.

The filing states UMG sought to “prove its worth” to Lamar, who was reportedly on a short-term exclusive contract at the time, while allowing Drake’s own deal with the company to expire without renegotiation.

The rapper’s team argues that UMG’s actions went beyond normal artistic expression, leading to “violent attacks” at Drake’s Toronto residence and “threats against his family.”

The document also states Drake attempted to tell UMG of the escalating harm, but the label “continued to promote the work because it stood to greatly profit.”

Drake’s lawsuit was initially dismissed earlier this year, but his appeal seeks to revive the case.

The pre-argument statement, filed this week, only outlines part of what his attorneys plan to argue before the appellate court.

Neither UMG nor Kendrick Lamar has publicly commented on the appeal. As the case progresses, it could establish a significant precedent regarding accountability in music promotion, particularly in rap battles.