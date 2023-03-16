Drake & Nike Set To Drop NOCTA’s Turks And Caicos Collection

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The OVO boss offers tees, hats, and other items.

NOCTA will release a new Nike collection inspired by one of Drake’s favorite vacation spots. The Spring Break Turks And Caicos pack drops this week.

The apparel line will be available on the NOCTA website beginning March 17. Then consumers can purchase the Spring Break Turks And Caicos clothes at select Nike retailers starting March 23.

Drake’s latest NOCTA capsule includes T-shirts, jerseys, shorts, and bucket hats. Previously, the OVO leader teamed up with Nike for a special NOCTA basketball collection featuring shooting sleeves and ninja headbands.

Official campaign image for Drake x Nike’s NOCTA Turks and Caicos collection

Last year, Drake and “First Class” hitmaker Jack Harlow presented $20,000 to a Turks and Caicos resident after the musician performed a rendition of “Hold On, We’re Going Home.” Atlanta’s Lil Yachty also interviewed Drake on the West Indian islands for A Moody Conversation.

Earlier this week, Drake announced the “It’s All A Blur Tour” with his Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage. The arena tour heads to Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and more North American cities.

Her Loss came out on November 4, 2022, via OVO Sound and Republic Records. Drake and 21 Savage’s first full-length collaborative project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 404,000 first-week units.