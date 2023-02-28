Drake Expresses Regret For Name-Dropping Exes In His Songs

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

For a large portion of Drake’s career, the Canadian mentioned women he dated in his music. Apparently, the OVO Sound founder now has mixed feelings about referring to past partners by name.

Drake appeared on A Moody Conversation with fellow rap star Lil Yachty in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The FUTUREMOOD conversation included the two entertainers discussing Drizzy’s tendency to name-drop his exes.

“Sometimes when I’ve said girls’ names in songs, maybe those are the two things that I look back on, and I’m like, ‘Maybe I could’ve done without s####### on people for age or disrupting somebody’s life,” admitted the 36-year-old hitmaker. “The lyrics are never with ill intent.”

Drake added, “But I had somebody one time be like, ‘It’s not necessarily what you’re saying about me, it’s the fact that you said it… You don’t know who my boyfriend is at the time or you don’t know what my family knows and doesn’t know. And if you express any form of discontent for me in a song and call me by name, then all of a sudden I’m left to pick up the pieces of my own life that I’ve tried to build up for myself.'”

The Toronto native also talked about the balance between being honest in his music and not hurting people. He called it a “push and pull.” Plus, Drake told Lil Yachty he does not believe he ever made up women’s names in his lyrics.

Keke Palmer Poked Fun At Drake On SNL

Last December, Saturday Night Live presented a sketch titled “Drake PSA” with Keke Palmer. The segment featured the Nope actress and other women jokingly complaining about the Her Loss album creator alluding to them on his projects.

“My name is Keke Palmer. And that ‘Kiki do you love me?’ song ruined my damn life!” quipped the “Bottoms Up 2.0” singer. “That man had the whole internet asking if I was the Kiki. Well, yes I am the Keke, just not that Kiki. It was my name first. Stop acting like we smashed. And give me my damn $6 million.”