Drake Reveals Iceman Release Date After Streamer Cracks Ice Block

Drake’s ice block treasure hunt ends with Twitch streamer Kishka discovering the May 15 Iceman release date and walking away with thousands in cash.

Drake turned his album rollout into a full-blown treasure hunt that had Toronto fans climbing ice blocks with blowtorches and pickaxes just to crack the code.

The 6 God buried the release date for his upcoming project, Iceman, inside a massive frozen installation outside Bond Place Hotel, and Twitch streamer Kishka became the unlikely hero who pulled it all out.

Kishka live-streamed himself scaling the structure, eventually fishing out a blue bag stamped with “Freeze the world” from the icy depths.

The chaos escalated quickly as fans showed up with every tool imaginable, trying to speed up the thaw. Kishka’s determination paid off when he cracked the code and secured the prize.

Kishka made the trek across Toronto, and when he finally arrived at the estate, he opened the bag to reveal layers of waterproof packaging wrapped around a book as if it were prepped for a deep-sea expedition.

After peeling back all that protection, the big reveal hit: “Iceman” drops May 15.

The tracklist remains locked down, but Drake wasn’t done flexing yet.

Kishka walked away with another sealed bag containing stacks of hundred-dollar bills, a nice reward for cracking the rollout.

The only twist? Drake never showed up to congratulate him in person, though he was spotted waving from his window, as if he were watching the whole thing unfold.