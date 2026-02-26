Drill Rap Scene In Philly Dismantled With Massive Raids & Arrests

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper YBC Dul became the face of Philadelphia’s drill rap scene before bullets ended his story in August 2024.

Now prosecutors have charged 19 people connected to his Young Bag Chasers gang and rival groups in a sweeping indictment that exposes how Hip-Hop became a weapon.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced charges Wednesday against members of YBC, Campers Klapperz and Parkside Killers for their roles in deadly shootings across the city.

The arrests stem from a multi-year investigation into gang violence that claimed 35 victims between the ages of 5 and 42 from 2022 to 2024.

Prosecutors say the gangs turned music videos into murder confessions, bragging about shootings in drill rap tracks posted on YouTube. Assistant District Attorney Anna Walters called the practice horrific during Wednesday’s press conference.

“I think it’s horrific what they’ve done with music in Philadelphia,” Walters said. “Philadelphia is known for its drill rap, in which people are bragging about these horrible acts of violence, and I think what we need to see is you cannot brag about violence, you cannot make music about violence that you’ve committed without consequences here.”

The indictment connects suspects to the murders of Tajee Brooks, Kamier Scott, Shariff King, Zyer Stafford and Quadir Cheeks. Investigators discovered a pattern where gang members would commit shootings, then produce music videos mocking their victims.

Assistant District Attorney William Fritze explained how the cycle perpetuated more violence across Philadelphia neighborhoods.

“This is arrogance. This is, I’m going to go out and do a shooting and then I’m going to mock you,” Fritze said during the announcement.

YBC Dul was shot dead in North Philadelphia’s Olney section while gang violence continued escalating throughout the city. A 16-year-old named Aiden Waters faces murder charges in connection with Vicks’ death.

The investigation also revealed connections to Ameen Hurst, another YBC member who escaped from Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in May 2023. Hurst was serving time for four homicides when he broke out of the facility.

“What we saw repeatedly is that for these groups a lot of the ways in which they are getting their message out there is via social media and via music videos,” Walters said during the press conference. “We have an individual who we know to be associated with YBC Abdul Vicks who is now deceased. He has stated publicly over and over that the way that they fuel themselves the way that they fuel their music is via violence.”

The investigation also netted arrests of Campers Clappers gang members, including Hassan Stafford, Nir Wells, Anthony Woodson, Herman Seagull, and Ronnie Vincent Quan.

These defendants face charges connected to multiple shooting incidents, including the December 5, 2022, homicide of Taj Brooks and other violent crimes that plagued Philadelphia neighborhoods.

Law enforcement executed five arrest warrants on Wednesday morning, including operations in Indiana County and Absecon, New Jersey. Police Captain James Kearney confirmed the coordinated raids began around 6 a.m. across multiple jurisdictions.

Prosecutors said several outstanding warrants remain active for additional suspects connected to the gang violence investigation. Fritze explained how the gangs monetized their criminal activities through social media platforms and streaming services.

“Parents in this city, if your children are listening to violent drill music, you are causing part of the problem,” Fritze said during the announcement. “We need to get these kids off of drill music, get them off of YouTube and watching these videos.”